Nigerian gospel artiste takes church to streets with ‘Fuji Rush’

Top Nigerian AfroGospel music artiste, Mike Abdul, has expressed plans to take the church to the streets with another blockbuster, Fuji Rush after his record-shattering song, ‘Ojoro’.

Tribune Online gathered that In over two decades of his musical voyage, the Lagos-born Michael Olayinka Abdul, better known as Mike Abdul, has become a top trending topic in the Nigerian gospel industry, dishing out such other hits as “Korede,” “Morire,” “I Can Carry My Body” and “30 Billion Halleluyah,” among others.

The ‘Eyan Jesu’ and ‘Igwe’ crooner said If you can carry your body in praise, carry it with Fuji Rush”.

On how he gets his songs, Abdul noted that he communicates God’s messages through his songs.

He narrated there had been many times he had strong impressions in his Spirit to go in a certain direction but does not make sense from a business perspective.

The artiste pinpointed having a masterclass on how to do music from his perspective, even as he stated that the new release would be available for review from June 20.

“From a spiritual standpoint, I would say that I just step out of the way when God is trying to pass a message through me.

“There have been many times when I have had strong impressions in my Spirit to go in a certain direction.

“And it didn’t make sense to me from a music business perspective, but whenever I yield to this leading, and I let God have His way, the result is always amazing.”

“Well, I’m doing a masterclass on that soon (laughs). But to be honest, I am as surprised as you are. I don’t know how it happens.

“According to him, the public will preview Fuji Rush from June 20,” he said.

