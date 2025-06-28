US announces new visa restriction policy

The United States has announced a new visa restriction policy specifically designed to combat the influx of fentanyl and other illicit drugs into the country.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the announcement, underscoring the severe nature of America’s fentanyl crisis, which he noted is the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 44.

Secretary Rubio stated that the new policy targets family members and close associates of individuals who have been sanctioned under Executive Order 14059.

By utilising existing sanctions tools, the government aims to deter and disrupt the flow of illicit drugs, particularly fentanyl, into the US, ultimately prioritizing the protection of American citizens.

According to Secretary Rubio, this policy builds upon existing sanctions and visa ineligibilities already in place for controlled substance traffickers.

He stressed the devastating impact of the opioid crisis, revealing that over 40 percent of Americans know someone who has died from an overdose, and the country is currently averaging more than 220 overdose deaths per day in 2024.

The primary objective of the new policy, Rubio explained, is to hold accountable those involved in the global illicit drug trade, encompassing both individuals and entities that facilitate the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

By imposing these visa restrictions, the US government seeks to bar such individuals from entering the country and to discourage others from engaging in similar illicit activities.

Meanwhile, just last week, the United States resumed student visa processing with tougher rules, following a nearly four-week suspension that began on May 27.

In a cable sent on June 18 to all US diplomatic missions abroad, the US State Department directed embassies and consulates to begin scheduling interviews for F, M, and J visa applicants—those applying for academic, vocational, and exchange visitor visas.

Also, the country disclosed that it will now screen the social media profiles of all student and exchange visitor visa applicants before granting entry, as part of enhanced vetting measures.

