Sanwo-Olu, Speaker Abbas mourn Aminu Dantata

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Saturday, expressed sadness over the demise of billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, describing him as one of the most successful Nigerians.

Dantata passed away on Saturday at the age of 94.

Speaker Tajudeen said Dantata was a trailblazer in the private sector, who ventured into various businesses across sub-sectors of the economy, including construction, manufacturing, banking, agriculture, and oil and gas.

He specifically hailed Dantata for sustaining his success in different spheres of life for several decades despite economic realities.

The Speaker, in his condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, described the late Dantata as a man who made indelible marks in business, religion, and philanthropy.

“Indeed, we have lost a father and one of the most patriotic Nigerians, who was not just a businessman of repute but also an employer of labour.

“Alhaji Aminu Dantata’s story is that of resilience, tenacity, diligence, consistency, and kindness. During his lifetime, he served as a beacon of hope for many. The fact that his business empire has existed for many decades is a testament to his steadfastness.

“Nigeria and Nigerians will not forget in a hurry, Alhaji Aminu Dantata’s enterprising nature and his invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian society.

“I am pained that such an illustrious and industrious personality has left us. But I am consoled by his achievements characterized by humility and modesty. The Dantata story will remain with us for decades to come. He will be sorely missed, and his achievements will inspire generations to come,” Speaker Tajudeen said.

While noting that the Dantata family has a business reputation, Speaker Abbas said it was a great inspiration for Alhaji Aminu Dantata to have maintained the business empire of his father, Alhaji Alhassan Dantata who was one of the wealthiest men in West Africa in the early 20th Century.

The Speaker commiserated the Dantata family and extended his condolences to the people and the government of Kano State over the death.

He prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant Alhaji Aminu Dantata Jannatul Firdaus.

Sanwo-Olu described his death as a huge loss to Nigeria, particularly the Dantata family and the entire Kano State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu further described Dantata, who died at the age of 94, as a patriot, an accomplished businessman, elder statesman and philanthropist who made positive impacts and touched many lives directly and indirectly during his lifetime.

The governor said this in a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser (SA) on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, just as he also sympathised with the entire Dantata family, especially the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, over the demise of his uncle.

Besides, Sanwo-Olu equally extended his heartfelt condolences to the Kano State Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the entire people of Kano over the passing of their illustrious son.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Lagos State, I mourn the passing of prominent businessman and the scion of the Dantata family, Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

“He was one of the successful businessmen and philanthropists in Nigeria, who used their God-given wealth and influence to make positive impact on many generations of Nigerian families.

“I pray for the repose of the soul of the late Alhaji Aminu Dantata and pray that God grants the deceased family, friends, and business associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

