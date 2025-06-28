NASRDA seeks Afreximbank’s intervention to boost space sector financing in Africa

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) is seeking the intervention of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in a bid to improve financing of the space sector in Africa.

Speaking at the sideline of the 32nd Annual conference of the Afreximbank in Abuja, the Director Media and Corporate Communications of NASRDA, Dr Felix Ale called on the management of Afreximbank to help foster development, finance projects, foster regional cooperation and promote public-private partnerships in the critical sector of space science and technology in Africa.

‎He said, “When you compare Africa’s land surface area, it is more than the United States of America, India, China, Japan, Mexico and many European nations, combined.”

‎Space technology according to him provides the unique opportunity and platform for the proper utilization of abundant resources in Africa for the greatness of the continent and overall benefits of the people.

‎The Spokesperson of the Nigeria Space Agency explained that the use of space for socio-economic development presents many opportunities that cannot be ignored, and Africa has to respond to these challenges and opportunities.

‎While congratulating the President of Afreximbank, Professor Benedict Oramah on his outstanding achievements since assumption of office, Dr Ale urged the management of Afreximbank to help the African continent exploit its space resources with the overarching objective of contributing to its socio-economic development.

‎He emphasised that Afreximbank’s primary role as a financial institution is to provide the necessary funding for space-related initiatives that can transform the continent.

‎This he said, “could be achieved through loans and grants tailored specifically for space innovation and programs while the bank can stimulate investment in satellite technology, research facilities and talent development.”

‎Ale further explained that the bank can foster public – private partnerships by connecting Space Agencies with private sector innovators while the bank can also facilitate dialogue among stakeholders in the space sector to identify opportunities for joint ventures.

‎He also explained that through coordinating efforts across borders, Afreximbank can help establish shared goals related to space exploration and satellite deployment to strengthen diplomatic ties as well as enhanced Africa’s standing in the global arena of space science and technology.

‎Ale highlighted the recent achievements of the National Space Research and Development Agency and commended its current Director General, Dr Matthew Olumide Adepoju for his commitment and good leadership which he said has repositioned the Nigeria Space Agency as leader in the critical space sector in Africa.

‎He appreciated the Nigeria leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his passion for space development and priority being accorded the National Space Research and Development Agency as a strategic government establishment for national development.

The spokesman noted that the manifestation of unique support and contributions of President Ahmed Tinubu to the development and consolidation of the nation’s achievements in the space sector will soon stand him out as a giant and reference point in Africa and indeed in the community of space practice across the globe.

