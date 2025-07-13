Tinubu’s first-day policy pushed Nigerians into hunger — Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has sharply criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for its failure to pay outstanding wage awards owed to federal civil servants, describing the government as callous and economically mismanaged.

Atiku lamented that despite promises to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal with a ₦35,000 monthly wage award, the government has only paid six months’ worth, leaving workers with four months of unpaid arrears amounting to ₦140,000 per worker.

“The decision to remove petrol subsidy without proper plans has buried the average Nigerian under the weight of inflation, hunger, and despair,” Atiku said.

He condemned the Tinubu administration for taking an excessive 10 months to finalise the new minimum wage figure, calling the delay a broken covenant that has exacerbated the economic hardship Nigerians face.

“That promise, like many others under this government, has become a broken covenant,” Atiku stated.

Atiku also criticised the government’s approach to labour issues, saying, “While several state governments have shown commendable responsibility in managing labour affairs, the Tinubu-led Federal Government has distinguished itself by its utter disdain for workers’ welfare.”

He demanded the immediate and unconditional release of labour activist Andrew Uche Emelieze, who was arrested and detained for attempting to organise a peaceful protest over unpaid wage awards.

“Nigerian workers will not be silenced, intimidated, or forgotten. The economic hardship is real, the hunger is biting, and the government has a duty to act—not to repress,” Atiku said.

He warned that the government’s approach reflects a growing authoritarian trend and urged the administration to engage in dialogue and fulfill its promises instead of resorting to tyranny and suppression of free speech.

Atiku’s criticism underscores growing dissatisfaction with the current administration’s handling of economic and social issues, reinforcing his call for a new path toward good governance and relief for Nigerians amid ongoing hardships.