UPDATED: Gunmen kill man, abduct wife, cousin in Abuja

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers attacked Ushafa community in Bwari Area Council, Abuja, killing a man and abducting his family members in the process.

It was gathered that the incident which has aroused tension in the area occurred on Wednesday morning at about 1 am.

A member of the community told journalists that the incident happened behind the LGEA Primary School, Ushafa, close to the popular Going-Park.

The community member disclosed that the assailants invaded the area and were shooting for over 30 minutes without interruption from any security agency.

The deceased, simply identified as Mr Adegoke, was said to have struggled with the gun-wielding kidnappers before he was gunned down.

The gunmen abducted his wife and a cousin to an unknown destination.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police command, DSP Josephine Adeh, when contacted said; “On 11/01/2023 at about 06:00 the Control Room received a distress call that Armed Hoodlums, stormed Ushafa Village via the Bwari Area Council of the Territory, the information was relayed to the Bwari Divisional Police Headquarters and other Security Apparatus of the command around the area mobilizing Tactical and intelligence assets to the scene. Upon sighting the officers the hoodlums took to their heels having shot one Benjamin Ogundare and abducted The duo of Goodluck Ogundare and Janet Ogundare.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a doctor on call. Aggressive man hunt and rescue mission has been launched on the tails of the hoodlums while the investigation continues.” She stated.