Osun shuts mining sites to restore sanity, threatens to go after illegal miners

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has shut down all title mining sites in the state to restore sanity in the mining industry and get rid of illegal mining operators whose acts are inimical to the progress of the state.

The Chairman, Solid Minirals Committee, Honourable Samuel Oyedotun who dropped the hint while on an inspection visit with his team to some licenced mining sites in the state, however warned all illegal miners to desist from such nefarious activities as no illegal mining operator in the state would be spared to face consequences of their unholy act.

The Chairman who stated that, all the directive given was made on behalf of the governor, explained that, the inspection of all the mining sites embarked upon by his team , was to check mate untoward acts in the mining industry

He regretted that, despite Governor Adeleke’s directive which binds on every mining company operator to suspend mining activities in the state, it was still discovered that some have remained adamant and are still carrying out their illegal mining operations.

He thereafter advised the perpetrators to desist from such act before being caught in the web of the law as some arrests have been made while effort is ongoing to apprehend other illicit mining operators in the state in order to put a final stop to their unwholesome activities.