UPDATED: Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru, dies in military plane crash

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, has died in an air crash along with some aides while on an official trip to Kaduna State on Friday evening.

A top military officer at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja confirmed the death of the General and other aides to Ttribune Online.

The military plane was said to have crahed at the runway of the Kaduna Airport around 6:00 p.m. while it was raining heavily.

The plane was said to have crash-landed on the runway, with all those on board said to have died.

The Nigerian Airforce also on Friday evening confirmed that its aircraft crashed in Kaduna but did not name casualties.

In a tweet by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, he said: “An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport

“The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon,”

More details later…