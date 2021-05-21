JUST IN: Military plane crashes at Kaduna Airport, passengers feared dead

A military plane has crashed in Kaduna State with all those on board feared dead, Channels Television reported on Friday.

The training aircraft was said to have crashed at the runway of the Kaduna international airport.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 6:00 p.m. while it was raining heavily.

The plane was said to have crash-landed on the runway, with the eight people on board feared dead.

Though the identities of those feared dead are yet to be revealed, sources said a high-ranking military official was among those feared dead.

Details later…