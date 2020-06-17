UPDATE: Top radio personality, Dan Foster, is dead

Top radio personality, Dan Foster, is dead By Rotimi Ige Dan Foster, Nigerian-based on-air personality, has died. The popular radio voice, who, according to many industry stakeholders, helped shape the unique presentation of radio entertainment programming in Lagos died earlier on Wednesday, allegedly of Covid 19 related infection. He was 60 years old. Popularly known as the Big Dawg, he was a celebrated radio presenter, whose American accent endeared many to him and radio. His stint at Cool FM was revolutionary as he spearheaded the Praise Jam yearly that saw thousands of attendees jam pack venues. Daniel Foster was born in Washington D.C and came to Nigeria in the year 2000 after which he joined Cool FM. The radio presenter, radio producer cum DJ attended Morgan State University where he studied broadcasting and drama. In his lifetime, he worked with a number of radio stations both local and internationally, including Cathy Hughes Radio One, Virgin Island, Cool FM, Classic FM and City FM, Lagos. He won the 2003, 2004 and 2005 Nigeria Media Merit Awards for Best Radio Personality, was also awarded with the 2004 and 2005 Media Person of the Year award by the City People Awards. He was a judge on the 2007 ‘Idols West Africa’ .

Already encomiums and condolences have been pouring in on social media for the legend. J.J Omojuwa on his Twitter handle that ‘Dan Foster’s voice was a huge part of my growing up. His voice on Cool FM. His playfulness. His kindness. Long before I saw what he looked like, his voice communicated his personality in a way no picture needed to. This one is one loss too many. This is a really sad day”. Bovi, popular Nigerian comedian also said in his tweet that, “When I moved to lagos in November 2003, Dan Foster was one of the reasons I didn’t run back home to Delta State. I tuned into Cool FM one morning and Dan made me love radio. Rip big dawg! I’m sad you left. But I’m happy your mark remains forever “. Frank Edoho, Do2tun and many other media personalities have also posted their condolences, stressing that the industry has indeed, lost a god. He was married to Lovina Foster and they are blessed with three children. His wife is also reported to be on admission at the Yaba Isolation center.

