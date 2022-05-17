UPDATE: Five killed in Kano explosion, corpes recovered

The death toll from the gas explosion that occurred on Tuesday at the Sabon Gari in Kano State has risen to five.

Commissioner of Information, Mal Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this while giving an update on the incident said their corpses have so far been recovered from the scene.

He noted that the incident occurred at a welding workshop owned by a 25-year-old indigene of Enugu State, Mr Vincent Ezekwe.

The commissioner explained that items so far recovered after the incidence include a welding cylinder, carbide and other welding items.

He said the rescue search is still ongoing.

