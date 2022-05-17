NAF reschedules 58th anniversary celebrations

The Nigerian Air Force has announced the rescheduling of its 58th anniversary celebration and the NAF Day 2022 celebration earlier scheduled for 19 to 21 May to now take place from 21 to 23 May, 2022.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by Force’s Director of Public Relations and Information of the Service, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet.

According to the NAF Spokesperson, all the events lined up for the anniversary would still hold at the same venue at NAF Base in Kano. He further explained that the changes in date was due to unforeseen circumstances.





He however, apologized to all its invited guests for the inconveniences the new shift in date might have caused them.

Recall that the Chairman, Organizing Committee of the NAF Day 2022 Celebration/Reunion, Air Commodore Olasunkanmi Abidoye had earlier announced the theme of the anniversary as “Enhancing Nigerian Air Force Efficiency in Joint Operations for Effective Response to Contemporary National Security Imperatives.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE