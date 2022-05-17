2023: Kwara SDP suspends eight members for anti-party activities

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the leadership of the Kwara state chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Tuesday suspended eight members of the party with immediate effect.

A statement by the acting Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the party, Mr Kareem Akanbi, stated that the members were suspended over their alleged various offences against the constitution of the party.

The statement also said that the decision to suspend the affected members from the party was taken by the party after the members refused to take the opportunity to state their cases and respond to the allegations against them.

The statement had it that the suspended members include Mr Ibrahim Mabolaje, Mrs Iyabo Eiyebiokin, Mr Sulyman Danialu and Mr Abdulganiyu Jase.

Others, according to the statement, are Adelowo Julius, Adamu Muhammed, Bello Oluwole and Bolaji Amogun.

The Nigerian Tribune investigations revealed that the development might not be unconnected with the recent petition written by the suspended members to the national secretariat of the SDP in Abuja over the composition of the newly elected members of the state executive council of the party in the state.





It was gathered that the national secretariat of the SDP was said to have rejected their petition which they claimed lacked merit and locus standing in view of the new development in the party.

Sources close to the party stated that the suspended members had been laying claim to the leadership of the party in the state, the development which the national secretariat of the party reportedly disagreed with, saying they were just in acting capacity for administrative exigencies.

The spokesperson of the party said that moves by the leadership of the party to make the suspended members retrace their steps proved abortive, saying that the development made the leadership call for their immediate suspension from the party.

