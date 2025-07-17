Unsweetened coconut water beneficial in the treatment of diabetes —Study

This natural drink has always been considered a magical remedy for health. Now, researchers have shown drinking unsweetened, natural coconut water is beneficial in the treatment of diabetes.

In a new study, researchers demonstrated that unsweetened, natural coconut water, in combination with metformin, effectively lowers blood sugar and enhances antioxidant enzyme activities in diabetic rats induced with streptozotocin (STZ).

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a chronic condition characterised by high blood sugar levels due to either the body’s cells not responding properly to insulin (insulin resistance) or the pancreas not producing enough insulin, or both. It’s the most common form of diabetes, accounting for 90 to 95 per cent of cases..

While it was previously known as adult-onset diabetes, it’s increasingly being diagnosed in children and younger adults due to rising obesity rates and sedentary lifestyles.

This study to enhance understanding of diabetes treatment options involved collaboration among multiple institutions, including Adekunle Ajasin University and the University of Arizona. It was in the publication “In Silico Pharmacology”.

In this study, twenty male Wistar rats were divided into four groups: normal control, diabetic control, diabetic treated with metformin, and diabetic treated with metformin plus coconut water.

Diabetes was induced in the rats, followed by a 21-day oral treatment regimen. Body weight, fasting blood glucose levels, feed, and water intake were measured weekly to examine the therapeutic effects of metformin combined with coconut water.

The study showed that using coconut water along with metformin greatly lowered blood sugar levels compared to the diabetic control group, suggesting that coconut water could be a helpful addition to diabetes treatment.

Coconut water has a low glycaemic index and does not spike blood sugar levels, making it suitable for people with diabetes. Unsweetened, natural coconut water has low sugar and is a refreshing alternative to soda and other sugary drinks.

It is a natural beverage regarded as a functional food. It’s known for aiding in rehydration, supporting heart health, and potentially helping with blood sugar management and preventing kidney stones.

It is an excellent source of electrolytes like potassium, sodium, and magnesium, making it effective in replenishing fluids lost during exercise, diarrhoea, or other conditions that cause dehydration.

Some studies suggest unsweetened, natural coconut water may help manage blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of diabetes complications.

In the present study, coconut water was shown to improve glucose uptake in skeletal muscle and also modulate antioxidant and purinergic activities, which may help in managing postprandial hyperglycaemia spikes.

Skeletal muscle is a major site for glucose disposal, and impaired glucose uptake in this tissue contributes to insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

They had investigated the antidiabetic properties of coconut water by investigating its potential to stimulate glucose uptake and modulate activities linked to glucose homeostasis in isolated psoas muscles, as well as inhibit key enzymes linked to glucose digestion.

The study, in the journal Plants, also identified specific compounds present in coconut water involved in glucose uptake and metabolism in the body.

Still, in another study, animals fed coconut water had significant improvements in blood sugar, haemoglobin A1C (HbA1c), and oxidative stress compared with the control group rats. They were injected with a diabetes-inducing drug called alloxan and fed mature coconut water for 45 days.

The researchers attributed these results to the high potassium, magnesium, manganese, vitamin C, and L-arginine content of coconut water, which all helped improve insulin sensitivity.

Mature coconuts are better for diabetic patients than young coconuts. Coconut water offers several benefits for diabetic patients. However, patients should note that coconut water still contains some sugar, and experts advise people with high blood sugar levels who drink this beverage to limit their intake and not drink too much.

When dealing with diabetes, unsweetened coconut water ideally should be consumed early morning on an empty stomach. This is the best time to boost the immune system with the lauric acid present in coconut water.. The lauric acid – also present in human mother’s milk – has antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral properties that boost immunity while energising for the entire day.

Also called a ‘digestive tonic’, coconut water works miracles for cleansing the digestive tract. As a diabetic, a damaged digestive tract is a common problem caused by antibiotics and toxins. Coconut water heals this damage while helping in indigestion and absorption of other nutrients. Thus, if struggling with gastric issues, acidity, or constipation, coconut water can be tried to get relief.

While coconut water’s high potassium percentage helps diabetics produce more insulin, too much potassium can cause kidney damage. Although our body can extract excess levels of potassium through urine, this doesn’t happen if the kidneys aren’t functioning properly. Thus, people with diabetes should ensure healthy kidney functioning and consult their physician before consuming coconut water religiously.