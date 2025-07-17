Beyond the books: Why 16 is too young for university

ON June 27, 2024, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) reaffirmed that 16 years is the minimum age for admission into Nigerian universities. While this policy may align with academic timelines, exam eligibility and may be well-intentioned, it overlooks a crucial factor: emotional readiness. At 16, most teenagers are still navigating adolescence under the guidance of their parents. Many 16-year old have not yet developed and thrusting them into the complex and often overwhelming environment of university may do more harm than good. Academic success should not be the only criterion for admission. The university setting presents challenges such as peer pressure, identity struggles and freedom without structure that require a level of maturity and in the rush to produce early graduates, we risk ignoring the emotional growth essential for long-term success.

Although some teenagers may perform well academically at 16, but University life demands far more than just intellectual ability. These young students often find themselves surrounded by older, more experienced peers: a gap that can create feelings of isolation, insecurity, and pressure to “grow up” too quickly. Without the emotional tools to navigate this complex environment, many struggle with issues such as anxiety, low self-esteem, and poor decision-making. Some fall victim to peer influence, engaging in risky behaviors like substance abuse or unhealthy relationships, all in an effort to fit in. Instead of nurturing their potential, the system ends up exposing them to emotional stress they are not equipped to handle. For many young female students, the struggle often begins with trying to fit into a social environment dominated by older peers. Some are lured into exploitative relationships often in exchange for financial support or social status. These relationships can derail their focus and expose them to emotional abuse. On the other hand, many young male students face a different set of pressures, the desire to “belong” or appear mature leads some into experimenting with drugs, alcohol, or even engaging in online fraud, popularly known as “Yahoo Yahoo.” These risky behaviors are often the result of immaturity, poor judgment, and the lack of parental guidance, all of which are common among underage university students.

It Is also important to recognize that early admission does not guarantee early success in life. While graduating from university at 19 or 20 may seem like an achievement, emotional immaturity can become a stumbling block after graduation. Many early graduates struggle with post-university realities such as job hunting, workplace ethics , and financial independence, which are areas that demand more than academic intelligence. Today’s job market values not just degrees, but soft skills like emotional intelligence, resilience, and adaptability. Often, those who enter university later with greater life experience and maturity, are better equipped to thrive both professionally and personally.

In view of these concerns, it is evident that the burden of protecting young students from the harsh realities of premature university exposure should not rest solely on JAMB. Parents must take greater responsibility by prioritizing their children’s emotional and social development over academic bragging rights. Emotional readiness cannot be rushed or replaced by good grades. The government, particularly the Ministry of Education, should revisit the current age policy and consider reforms that reflect the complex demands of university life. Likewise, schools and counselors should intensify awareness efforts, helping families understand that early admission does not always equal long-term success. University is more than a place of learning, it is a defining stage of personal growth. Emotional maturity cannot be fast tracked, and until all stakeholders recognize this, we risk raising a generation of graduates who are intellectually capable but emotionally ill-equipped to handle the realities of the real world.

•Odili, a 400 level student of Mass Communication at the Federal University of Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), is on SIWES at the Nigerian Tribune