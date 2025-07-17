Nasarawa govt understudies Ekiti, lauds state’s investment in education sector

The Nasarawa State Government has commended the laudable achievements made by the Ekiti State Government in the education sector.

The Special Assistant to the Nasarawa State Governor on Education, Honourable Idris Adamu gave the commendation in Ado-Ekiti when he led a delegation from Nasarawa State on a Study Tour to the Ekiti State Education Trust Fund and some key institutions in the state.

The delegation paid a visit to the Chairman House Committee on Education, Honourable Jacob Awoniyi; the Commissioner for Education, Dr Olabimpe Aderiye and head of Service, Dr Folakemi Olomojobi, before proceeding to the agencies, schools and the ministry where the impact of the activities of Education Trust Fund have been felt.

Adamu said that though Nasarawa State and Ekiti State were created on the same day during the General Sani Abacha regime, the Ekiti State Government has recorded laudable achievements in the education sector worthy of emulation; which necessitated the study tour of some key institutions in the state.

Applauding the governors of the state since its inception for their tenacity in making the sector an example to be emulated especially the incumbent governor, Biodun Oyebanji, Adamu alongside members of the team noted that their good works at the trust fund made the state stand out.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: Nigeria’s inflation rate eases to 22.22% — NBS

He appreciated the efforts of the State House of Assembly for coming up with a comprehensive draft bill that guided the Nasarawa government in proposing a bill for the establishment of a Trust Fund for the state which is currently awaiting assent.

The team lead added that the Assembly demonstrated what it takes to reform the education sector as well as promulgating a law that empowered the Education Trust Fund to carry out laudable projects across the State.

In his remarks, the Chairman House Committee on Education, Jacob Awoniyi said that the need to cross-fertilize ideas cannot be overemphasised for organisations, states, to achieve progress.

On her part, the Head of Service of Ekiti State, Dr Folakemi Olomojobi stressed the need for the government to establish special funding platforms for the development and funding of education projects which led to the establishment of the State Education Trust Fund.

Olomojobi noted that, “education goes beyond literacy as it entails building up a person’s entirety, and I want to urge the visiting delegation to ensure that they put people that have passion for Education in charge because this is not a sector to toy with.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Education, Dr Olabimpe Aderiye reiterated the government’s commitment to a free and compulsory education from primary to secondary level.

“Ekiti State Government has been living up to expectation through the Ministry of finance and the Education Trust Fund via tangible and intangible projects such as the annual payment of WAEC fees, payment of running grants to ensure smooth running of schools, building of infrastructures, capacity building of teachers, giving of scholarships and bursary awards to undergraduate and postgraduate students of the state,” she said.

The delegation from Nasarawa State was later conducted round strategic places in the State by the Education Trust Fund Team led by the executive secretary, Mrs Bosede Jegede.

Jegede in her remarks affirmed that the Education Trust Fund could be likened to the State Emergency Management Agency where prompt actions are taken on educational programs and projects when the need arises.