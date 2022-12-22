Unpaid Gratuities: 19 LAUTECH Hospital retirees Solicit Adeleke’s Intervention

Nineteen retirees of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, who are also Osun state indigenes, solicit the intervention of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke’s over non-payment of gratuity.

LAUTECH was jointly owned by the Osun and Oyo States governments before the split in 2020.

The Osun indigenes who retired between 2012 and 2017 communicated their grievances directly to the governor in a letter signed by three individuals, Akindele Kudrat, Ayodele Mary and Mrs Alice Fatona and made available to Tribune Online, Thursday, 22 December.

According to the letter, some affected retirees cannot afford a healthy life because of unpaid gratuity.

The retirees indicated in the letter that most of them who retired between 2012 -2017 under the old pension scheme were mostly affected. Hence, the call for urgent intervention from Adeleke to save them from further suffering.

The Letter reads:

“Some of us are currently on sick bed, while many have been nursing underline ailments without help from nowhere,” the letter reads.

“Arising from this unwholesome situations, our prayers and humble appeal are that, the under the benevolent leadership of the Governor, should graciously look into our matter

“We, Osun indigenes who retired at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo (formally LAUTECH Teaching Hospital) before the splitting of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology are writing to save our soul over our not paid entitlements.

“We have to pathetically observe that, we pensioners under the old pension scheme are being deprived of our retirement benefits are now suffering from unimaginable degrees and dimensions of abject poverty.

“We, nineteen (19) the number who retired from 2012 to 2017, are yet to receive our gratuity.

“This kind gesture by the state government will undoubtedly rescue us, the pensioners, and our dependants from poverty, suffering and current life of deprivations, wants and penury.





“While looking forward to your positive and brisk response, we thank you in anticipation.”