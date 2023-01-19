Unlike APC, we’ll fulfill our promises to Nigerians – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, in Ibadan, pledged that unlike the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the main opposition party under his presidency will fulfil its commitments to Nigerians.

He told a crowd of supporters at the party’s presidential rally in the Oyo State capital that he will ensure the restructuring of the country as had been yearned for by the people of the Southwest.

Atiku also committed himself to ensuring the industrialization of the Southwest with the assistance of the federal government if he becomes the president in May this year and will, ensure that there are no more strikes by tertiary institution lecturers through the timely payment of salaries.

He therefore urged, the people of the state to vote for the PDP in all the positions at stake in the coming elections.

The former vice president said: “Now, this region of the Southwest, has been known to agitate over restructuring. By restructuring, we mean giving more powers or giving more autonomy and money to the states.

“Now, it is one of the five pillars of our programme to make sure we implement the restructuring. Meaning that we give you more resources and more powers so that you can develop your respective zones and states as well as your local government. This is a commitment.

“So, there are five major commitments we made to the people of this country, the unity, we must make sure must be inclusive. Every part of this country will be represented in our government, not like what the APC command is doing.

“We also commit to making sure that we control and always take control of your security situation, so that there is law and order in every part of this country. These are our commitments.

“It is not like the commitments of the APC in the last seven to eight years. Everything they have committed, they have failed to implement.

“Therefore, if you are living witnesses, this is an opportunity for you to vote out APC.





“Therefore, I want to appeal to you the people of Oyo state to support PDP all the way from top to bottom and together we can march into victory and progress for our great country.”

Also speaking at the rally, PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, predicted that the APC will disappear from the political scene after losing the coming elections.

He remarked that the party deceived the people of the state in 2015 by promising change.

According to him, the only thing the ruling party has succeeded in doing in its nearly eight years in office is to ensure that all Nigerians become debtors.

He told the supporters: “Eight years ago, some people came with lies and propaganda and deceived you, that they are going to give you a change. They brought something called change. Everyone of you here is indebted because everyday, they are borrowing.

“As a party in government, we made life better for every Nigerian. We were working on it until you were deceived.

“Nigerians will know that PDP is back. We are not just back, we are back to work for you, to make sure that we improve your roads, we improve education because the other party didn’t even care when our children were at home for one year. That is not a government, that is irresponsibility.

“PDP will make sure that schools are open. roads are good, food is cheaper, fuel is better and that is what you are fighting for.

“You are not standing in the sun for nothing. You are standing in the sun because you want the quality of your life to improve and we shall improve it all across Nigeria.”

In his address, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP and Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, noted that the PDP federal government will work with Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, to restore Nigeria to its best and create jobs for the youths.

Accusing the APC of destroying the country, Okowa said Atiku is the most experienced candidate to turn things around for the country.

He stated: “We are seeing a happy people, we are seeing people who turned out in large numbers to welcome us. We have met a very happy crowd, we want to thank you for welcoming us to the state today.

“I know that Oyo State is the seat of politics in the Southwest zone. I went to the University of Ibadan and left the University of Ibadan in 1981 as a medical doctor and I am proud to come home to Ibadan today and I thank you for what I have seen.

“There is insecurity in every part of this nation, al the six geopolitical zones. That is not the Nigeria that PDP left in 2015. The APC government has destroyed this country. But there is hope for tomorrow and that hope is in your hands. You can bring back hope by voting PDP back to power with Atiku as president.

“Working with all of you and Governor Seyi Makinde, we will begin the process of bringing back a Nigeria that will create jobs for our youths. We can have a future for ourselves.

“Our youths, don’t be deceived by what you see on social media. We are talking about party politics, experience of those who are contesting. Atiku is the only person that has the required experience to take us out of the challenge that we have today.

“He was vice president at a time when Nigeria was in a very critical situation. They just took over from the military with former president Obasanjo. They were able to turn around Nigeria for good.

“Nigeria has been destroyed, but Atiku working with some of us, with his experience and humility, he is ready to listen to each and every one of us.