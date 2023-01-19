SON expresses support for standardization of traditional medicine

The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) has expressed its support to ensure the standardization of African Traditional Medicine (ATM) in Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday while hosting Practitioners of ATM in the country, the Director General of SON, Mallam Salim said he has “been intimated of your zealousness in driving the standardisation activities of the African Traditional Medicine which has made you exemplary to other Technical Committees of SON”.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Olobayo Kunle, Salim explained that “just as duty demands of us, we are here once again to discuss and articulate Nigeria’s position in the conclusion of twenty-four (24) draft standards in African Traditional Medicine (ATM) at the Continental level (ARSO).

“As we are aware, some of the standards to be discussed today are part of the medicinal plants proposed by this esteemed committee at the ARSO TC82 meeting held at Kigali in May, 2016, this has shown Nigeria’s prowess to a large extent at the Continental level as we were able to drive the standardization activities to this point.

“I have to admit that the list of outlined work is enormous as presented in the agenda, but I wish to solicit at this point that, we implore all amount of diligence in reviewing and commenting on the draft standards to ensure its implementability in Nigeria when adopted. SON is here to provide all the technical support required to convey your submissions and Nigeria’ position to ARSO as required” he stated.

The DG re-affirmed that “SON holds this Committee in high esteem and nothing should deter or dwindle your spirits in ensuring that Nigeria records accolades of success in this sector both at the Continental and International levels”.

In his address, the Chairman of the National Mirror Committee on African Traditional Medicine, Prof Maurice Iwu emphasized that traditional medicine is needed Nigeria’s health sector.

He however said, there was need for traditional medicine in Africa, particularly in Nigeria to be Standardized, commending SON’s efforts for the process.