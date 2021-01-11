University students may not resume January 18 —Source

THE planned resumption of students of public universities across the country on January 18 may not be possible if demands by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are not met by Federal Government, Nigerian Tribune gathered at the weekend.

An insider in one of the universities stated this at the weekend, adding that up till now, the December 2020 salary had not been paid.

The source also said though the government claimed earned allowances had been deposited with the National Universities Commission (NUC), lecturers were yet to receive the money.

In a chat with the Nigerian Tribune in Minna, on Sunday, the source said “government should know that it will be difficult for lecturers to resume work without receiving their salary, moreso when other university staff are not being owed.”

The source added that it is left for the government to do its part by fulfilling its promises, adding that well-meaning Nigerians prevailed on ASUU to suspend the nine-month-old strike.

“The Federal Government should not allow ASUU leadership to hold congress now, hence the problems can be compounded,” the source counselled.