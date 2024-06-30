Over time, people have had different things – true and untrue – to say about sleep paralysis. I considered this article to discuss and demystify some myths about this phenomenon. Let’s get straight into it.

1. Sponsored by witchcraft

Contrary to this myth, it’s just a narrative in your head. It’s not true that witches are playing some games with you and that they chose to do that in your sleep. It often occurs when your mind is conscious, but your muscles can’t catch up. That is, they are temporarily paralysed.

2. Happens only at night

Sleep paralysis doesn’t happen only at night when everyone is expected to sleep. It could happen anytime you sleep, even during a power nap. As long as you can sleep at any time of the day, you can experience sleep paralysis.

3. Demons are after you

One of the things that are peculiar to the occurrence of paralysis is that you begin to see scary images at different times in your sleep. Due to this, your brain might trick you into believing that demons are specifically out to get you.

4. Can cause death

It’s not a lie that it can get terrifying along the line, but it’s a myth that it could lead to one’s death. Sleep paralysis can be terrifying altogether, but it can’t lead to your death.

5. Sleep paralysis discriminates

There is no respect for whether the rich, poor, young or old. You are prone to this occurrence if you are constantly stressed, you have poor sleep schedules, you have abnormal sleep disorders, etc. It’s not about your social status.

6. It’s uncontrollable

It’s uncertain whether someone will ever have to deal with this condition again, but the occurrence can be reduced. How can it be controlled?

Develop a healthy and consistent sleeping schedule, good sleep hygiene, keep stress under wraps and avoid substances like alcohol or caffeine, especially before bedtime.

7. You’re nothing but a hopeless prey

You have a certain level of choice in all of these. When sleep paralysis occurs, you can’t be completely helpless. What can help you retain the level of control over this phenomenon?

Subtle movement of body parts like your finger, toe, leg, head, etc. Also, you can focus on breathing and attempting to relax. You need to reassure yourself that it will not last long and will die out soon.

Above all, sleep paralysis can be frightening, but these truths will reorient your views on myths. And this right there is a step in the right direction of liberation.

