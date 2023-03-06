By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba | Lagos

UNITED Capital Plc has maintained its multi-year success streak, as evidenced in its recently announced Audited Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

As a show of confidence to shareholders, the company proposed maintaining a dividend of N1.50 for every 50 kobo ordinary share.

In spite of economic oscillations, United Capital Plc has recorded impressive margins, with its Gross Earnings rising by 49 per cent year-on-year to N26.90 billion, and PBT rising by 13 per cent year-on-year to N13.50 billion.

The company also recorded 33 per cent year-on-year growth in Total Assets to the tune of N601.92 billion while Shanjjjjjj+nt year-on-year to N32.99 billion.

Commenting on the Group’s remarkable performance, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Peter Ashade, said “during the year 2022, we navigated a difficult terrain to sustain our earnings growth and deliver decent returns to shareholders while strengthening our organizational resilience to factors militating against business growth, particularly in emerging economies.

“Our operating environment despite the undulating landscape continues to present windows of opportunities for all our businesses in the locations we operate. This is accentuated by the 49% growth in revenue to N26.90 billion which helped offset increased operating expenses resulting from very high inflation and severely impacted macroeconomic environment which we anticipated in Q4-2022.

“We remain upbeat about sustaining our performance in 2023 having kicked off the year in a robust financial position with close to N1trillion funds under management comprising trusts, mutual funds, and other professionally managed investments for our clients across diverse segments.

“The Group is better positioned to deliver on our growth objectives while remaining competitive and sustainably profitable. We will continue to prioritize activities that create and preserve value for all our stakeholders into the foreseeable future,” Ashade said.





