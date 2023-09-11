A senior lecturer at the Department of Microbiology, University of Ilorin, Dr Amina Ahmed El-Imam, and four distinguished alumni of the university have been sworn in as commissioners and members of the Kwara State Executive Council by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

Dr El-Imam, an author of several books and respected academic who joined the services of the University of Ilorin over a decade ago, was inaugurated as the Commissioner for Health, while Mrs Sa’adat Modibbo Kawu, who received her Master’s degree from the University of Ilorin, heads the Ministry of Education.

Dr Mary Ronke Arinde, who received all three of her academic degrees in Educational Management from the nation’s most sought-after university, was assigned the portfolio of Tertiary Education, while Mrs. Afolashade Justina Opeyemi was appointed the Commissioner for Social Development.

Meanwhile, a lecturer at the Department of Sociology, University of Ilorin, Dr Abdulwasiu Olayinka Tejidini, has also been appointed the General Manager of the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP).

The appointment of Dr. Tejidini was announced penultimate week by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaiye.

Reacting to the development, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, expressed joy at the appointment of Dr. El-Imam and the four alumni into the Kwara State Executive Council.

In a statement issued by the university’s spokesman, Mr Kunle Akogun, the Vice Chancellor congratulated the renowned academic and her colleagues for being singled out among thousands of qualified indigenes of the state to serve, particularly at this point.

Professor Egbewole urged the new Commissioners and KWASSIP General Manager, as well as other alumni and staff of the University of Ilorin holding one public position or another at local, state, and federal levels, to see themselves as ambassadors of the university who must always live above board in all their undertakings as inculcated in them by the university.

The Vice-Chancellor also thanked Governor Abdulrazaq for his consistent positive interest in the university, which culminated in the appointment of its staff and products into sensitive positions of authority.

Professor Egbewole wished the new appointees a very peaceful and successful tenure in office.

