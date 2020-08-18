UNILAG: NASU makes U-turn on Ogundipe, pledges support for Soyombo as acting VC

The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) both in the main campus and at the university’s college of medicine, Idi- Araba, has dissociated itself from the earlier position by the joint staff unions of the university in condemning the action of Dr Wale Babalakin-led governing council for terminating the appointment of Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the vice-chancellor and appointing instead Professor Omololu Soyombo as acting vice-chancellor of the university.

The union gave this position on Tuesday in a statement titled: “NASU UNILAG dissociates itself from the communique titled: ‘Joint condemnation of Dr Wale Babalakin-led council of the University of Lagos, for its unjust, ungodly and illegal removal of the university vice-chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

The statement, dated August 18, 2020, was jointly signed by the trio of Messrs Ajibade Kehinde (chairman, UNILAG), Tunde Aderibigbe (chairman, CMUL Idi Araba) and A.J Aderibigbe (secretary, UNILAG).

The union, while acknowledging the participation of its both chairmen, Messrs Ajibade and Aderibigbe in the rally of the joint union and the communique that followed on August 13, said its had now come to terms with the superior demand of the national body and the general members of NASU and therefore dissociated itself from the earlier position.

The union stated further that “As a responsive and responsible union largely known for putting the interest of her members first, NASU UNILAG and CMUL, Idi- Araba will continue to frown at any act capable of jeopardising the common interest of all members and stakeholders

“On this note, the union hereby wishes the acting vice-chancellor, Professor Theophilus Omololu Soyombo, a smooth sail in office and we also want all NASU members to remain calm and resolute.”

