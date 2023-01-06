UNIFEMGA to honour Egbewole, 27 others at 2023 Honours Day Jan. 14 in Ilorin

Eye of Islam
By Biola Azeez | Ilorin
THE Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association (UNIFEMGA) will be honouring 28 of its members at its 2023 Honours Day on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for their achievements and contributions to the development of the association.

UNIFEMGA is an association of Muslim graduates from the then University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

A statement by the Executive Secretary of the association, Miss Raqeebah Oloko, said the event, 13th in the series, would be held at Bovina View Hotel, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The statement said Justice Isa Babatunde Garba, a retired Justice of the Kwara State High Court, will deliver a lecture on good governance and development while Mr Abeni Mohammed (SAN) will chair the occasion.

Those to be honoured include the vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professpr Wahab Egbewole (SAN); vice chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun, Professor Abdulhakeem Lasisi; and the chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Mr Olaniyi Yusuf.

Speaking on the uniqueness of the UNIFEMGA 2023 Honours Day, the National President, Alhaji Abdulfattah Olanlege, said those to be honoured are carefully selected people who have excelled in various fields of human endeavour.

Olanlege said that the two-day event will be streamed live for ease and participation of all members in Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

Since 2011 when the maiden edition of the National Honours’ Day was held with Malam Yusuf Ali (SAN) hosting, about 200 members have been honoured for their landmark achievements.

Frontpage Today

