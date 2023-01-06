Birth of Prophet Isa (V)

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

The lifting of Prophet ‘Isa (AS) to God from crucifixion clears five blasphemous things being said about him.

Firstly, it manifests that Prophet ‘Isa (AS) cannot be referred to as God that will die on the cross because Almighty Allah is unique that has no beginning, no end; and Who does not sleep nor slumber let alone die.

The Holy Qur’an, Al-Furqan, 25:58-59 affirms, “And put thy trust in Him Who lives and dies not; and celebrate His praise; and enough is He to be acquainted with the faults of His servants; — He Who created the heavens and the earth and all that is between, in six days, and is firmly established on the Throne (of authority): God Most Gracious: Ask thou, then, about Him of any acquainted (with such things)”. The Creator (Al-Khaliq) of Heavens and the Earth is the Giver of life (Al-Muhyi) and the Cause of death (Al-Mumit); and to Him belong the end and the beginning. Thus, death cannot be attributable to Almighty Allah (Qur’an 6:122; 3:156; 15:23). The Holy Qur’an, Al-Baqarah 2:28-29 confirms this assertion, “How can ye reject the faith in God? Seeing that ye were without life and He gave you life; then will He cause you to die and will again bring you to life; and again, to Him will ye return. It is He who hath created for you all things that are on earth; moreover, His design comprehended the heavens for He gave order and perfection to the seven firmaments; and of all things he hath perfect knowledge”.

Besides, Qur’an, Al-An’am 6:95-96 says, “It is God Who causeth the seed-grain and the date-stone to split and sprout. He causeth the living to issue from the dead and He is the one to cause the dead to issue from the living. That is God; then how are ye deluded away from the truth? He it is that cleaveth the daybreak (from the dark): He makes the night for rest and tranquility and the sun and moon for the reckoning (of time): such is the judgment and ordering of (Him) the Exalted in Power the Omniscient”. God asserts, “And verily unto Us (Belong) the End and the Beginning (Qur’an 92:13). Thus, we have a promise of God fulfilled when he saved Jesus from crucifixion, and another that will be fulfilled when He returns Jesus to earth and he completes his life here – a promise confirmed in the revelation given to Mary at the annunciation: ‘God gives you tidings of a word from Him, whose name will be Jesus Christ, son of Mary, held in honour in the world and in the hereafter, and one of those who are nearest (to God). He shall speak to the people in infancy and when middle-aged, and shall be of the righteous’” (Quran 3:45-46). Also, the Holy Qur’an, Al-Ikhlas 112:1-4, confirms, “Say: He is God, the one and only; God, the Eternal, Absolute; He begetteth not, nor is He begotten; and there is none like unto Him”.

Secondly, the unique Allah cannot get crucified and resurrect as the Holy Qur’an, Baqarah 2:255, affirms, “Allah! There is no God but He the living, the Self-subsisting Eternal. No slumber can seize him nor sleep. His are all things in the heavens and on earth. Who is there can intercede in His presence except as He permitteth? He knoweth what (appeareth to his creatures as) before or after or behind them. Nor shall they compass aught of his knowledge except as He willeth. His throne doth extend over the heavens and the earth and He feeleth no fatigue in guarding and preserving them. For He is the Most High, the Supreme (in glory)”.

Thirdly, it shows that Prophet Jesus (AS) is not son of God, because Almighty Allah is unique God that cannot be animalistic to bear children or have any heir to inherit Him (Qur’an 2:116; 6:100; 10:68; 19:35; 23:91). The Holy Qur’an, Maryam 19:35-40 says, “It is not befitting to (the majesty of) God that He should beget a son. Glory be to Him! When He determines a matter, He only says to it, ‘be’, and it is. Verily God is my Lord and your Lord: Him therefore serve ye: this is a way that is straight. But the sects differ among themselves: and woe to the unbelievers because of the (coming) Judgment of a momentous Day! How plainly will they see and hear, the day that they will appear before Us! But the unjust today are in error manifest! But warn them of the Day of Distress, when the matter will be determined: For (behold,) they are negligent and they do not believe! It is We Who will inherit the earth, and all beings thereon: to Us will they all be returned”.

Fourthly, the elevation of Prophet ‘Isa (AS) to heaven from crucifixion manifests that God cannot take a creation like Mary, mother of Prophet ‘Isa as wife as being speculated in some quarters, or have a creation like Angels as wife, as being wickedly insinuated by some unbelievers (Qur’an 16:57; 43:16-19). The Holy Qur’an, Al-An’am 6:100-101 says, “Yet they make the Jinns equals with God though God did create the Jinns; and they falsely having no knowledge attribute to Him sons and daughters. Praise and glory be to Him! (For He is) above what they attribute to Him! To Him is due the primal origin of the heavens and the earth: how can He have a son when He hath no consort? He created all things and He hath full knowledge of all things”. Further, the Holy Qur’an, As-Saffat 37:149-159 asks, “Now ask them their opinion: Is it that thy Lord has (only) daughters, and they Have sons? — Or that We created the angels female, and they are witnesses (thereto)? Is it not that they say, from their own invention, ‘God has begotten children’? But they are liars! Did He (then) choose daughters rather than sons? What is the matter with you? How judge ye? Will ye not then receive admonition? Or have ye an authority manifest? Then bring ye your book (of authority) if ye be truthful! And they have invented a blood-relationship between Him and the Jinns: But the Jinns know (quite well) that they have indeed to appear (before His Judgment-seat)! Glory to God! (He is free) from the things they ascribe (to Him)!”

May Almighty Allah guide us aright in understanding the truth about the mysteries surrounding the elevation of Prophet Isa (AS) to God. Ameen.