UNICEF sends 2.3 million polio vaccines to Benue

The Consultant for Vaccines and Logistics at the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Mvumble Yusuf, on Tuesday declared that a total of 2.3 million polio vaccines had been sent to Benue State to be administered to children.

Of this number, 88,770 children have been vaccinated against polio in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday about the importance of World Immunisation Week, Yusuf stated that UNICEF had previously sensitised mothers on the need to immunise their children against vaccine-preventable diseases.

He said UNICEF has approximately 12 vaccines included in the Nigerian immunisation schedule, all designed to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases.

According to him, “We have all received vaccines in the past, and it is our duty to ensure that the children coming after us also receive these vaccines, giving them the opportunity to live a life free of diseases and enjoy good health.

“Principally, in Nigeria, as in other parts of the world, UNICEF plays a key role in the procurement and distribution of vaccines. These vaccines are procured from other countries and stored using a system known as the ‘cushioning system.’ So, aside from procuring these vaccines, UNICEF ensures they are kept in a safe and potent condition, following standard operational protocols that must be adhered to.

“They are not like soft drinks that can be exposed to ambient temperature. As you can see, these solar panels are designed to power the solar-driven refrigerator where the vaccines are stored. This ensures their safety, so that whoever receives them is assured they will provide protection against vaccine-preventable diseases.

“Vaccines are administered in doses. If a vaccine is not opened and given to a child, how would we know if it works?

“It is our responsibility to maintain the potency of vaccines, and UNICEF has played a key role in this regard. Another major area is the procurement of fast carrier equipment. Since October last year, prior to the measles campaign, UNICEF has supplied over 2,000 vaccine carriers to the state.

“We do not operate from a fixed session like this one. We usually move into communities to provide services. We cannot travel to these locations without ensuring that the vaccines are transported safely.

“In addition, UNICEF provides medical consumables and commodities, including syringes used to administer vaccines to eligible children. UNICEF also builds the capacity of healthcare workers.

“In every local government area, we have designated officers responsible for immunisation logistics, known as ‘pushing officers.’ We also have immunisation waste managers to ensure that vaccines remain safe. Even at healthcare facilities, we have RIF focal persons responsible for administering vaccines to eligible populations and ensuring their safety.

“All these personnel have undergone extensive training, and capacity-building efforts are continuous.”

Earlier, Guma Local Government Immunisation Officer, Adega Aondoade, disclosed that over 88,770 children have been vaccinated against polio in the local government since the programme commenced a few days ago.

He stated that this feat was achieved within three days as part of the World Immunisation Week celebration, with significant support from UNICEF, which provided a large quantity of vaccines for the area.

A correspondent covering the local government reported a massive turnout of mothers presenting their children under the age of five for immunisation.

Mrs Nancy Amindi, Director of the Local Government Health Authority in Guma LGA, stated that World Immunisation Day is observed alongside the National Immunisation Plus Day (NIPD).

She said, “We have been actively involved since Saturday. I want to thank God and, in particular, UNICEF for their continuous support over the years. They have helped us in multiple ways, including capacity-building through training. We are also making efforts on our part.

“I am impressed with the turnout of mothers. They come in large numbers every Monday and Thursday for routine immunisation of their children against tuberculosis, hepatitis, tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough, and polio. We receive sufficient vaccine supplies from UNICEF.”

Mrs Patience Korga, Ward Focal Person for Mbawa Ward, Daudu, Guma LGA, praised UNICEF for its remarkable efforts, describing them as “unquantifiable.”

She stated that UNICEF provides all the necessary vaccines, adding that the community embarked on extensive sensitisation efforts through town criers who spread awareness about World Immunisation Week and encouraged parents to vaccinate their children.

“Since Friday, attendance has been very impressive. We visited settlements and churches to inform them, held meetings with chiefs to encourage them to mobilise their subjects for immunisation, and dispatched 10 teams.

“At the end of the campaign, over 10,000 children were vaccinated against polio, tuberculosis, hepatitis, tetanus, and other diseases.”

World Immunisation Week coincides with National Immunisation Plus Day (NIPD), during which children under the age of five receive the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to protect them against polio, a disease that causes paralysis in children.

A nursing mother, Patience Oduga, said, “My baby is doing fine. She is six months old. I have ensured she receives immunisation since birth, and she has remained healthy. I am practising exclusive breastfeeding. I want to thank UNICEF for their excellent work and the medical support they provide. We truly appreciate their efforts and pray that God grants them the strength to continue this good work.”

Other women at the event passionately appealed to UNICEF for the provision of mosquito nets.

