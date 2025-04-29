Nigeria, UK collaborate to fight cybercrime

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Tuesday, signed a multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Kingdom (UK) to combat the menace of cybercrime between the two countries.

The MoU signing ceremony was done in Abuja, between the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN who signed on behalf of the Federal Government and the Minister of State, Home Affairs of the UK, Hon. Lord David Hanson for the United Kingdom.

The programme also featured the launch of the Joint Case Team on Cybercrime (JCTC), by the AGF in response to the need for a coordinated and robust approach to fighting cybercrimes as contemplated in the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, as amended.

In his speech, Fagbemi said, the launch of the JCTC is the birth of a vision built on a collaborative approach to combatting the menace of cybercrime as well as a vision that finds its foundation in the principles of synergy, coordination, and mutual respect among institutions committed to justice.

According to the AGF, while there is the need for a national legal framework for combatting cybercrime, it is important to note that, laws alone cannot win battles, stressing the need to equip, unite, and empower the people who interpret, enforce, and apply the laws to act swiftly, cohesively and effectively.

He said an effective criminal justice response requires seamless cooperation between relevant actors – the investigators and prosecutors, noting that cybercriminals may exploit lack of coordination.

Members of the JCTC are drawn from, the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrimes Centre (NPFNCCC), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Nigeria Computer Emergency Response Team (NgCert), from the Office of the National Security Adviser, Federal Ministry of Justice, and the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

The JCTC, Fagbemi said, is not intended to usurp statutory powers of individual team members, but a model rooted in respect for institutional mandates, promoting inter-agency relationships and intelligence sharing.

“It envisions a justice system not stifled by bureaucratic bottlenecks but driven by the common goal of achieving efficiency; where investigators and prosecutors work side by side, from the very onset of a case—aligning strategies, harnessing resources, harmonizing efforts, building capacity and ultimately collectively achieving desired results”.

In his speech, the Minister of State, Home Affairs of the UK, Hon Lord David Hanson said the MoU between the Nigerian government and the UK will tackle the issue of cybercrime and crack down cyber criminals in Nigeria.

According to him, the agreement between the two countries will also develop the economy of Nigeria and that of the United Kingdom.

He assured of the commitment of the United Kingdom to support Nigeria in the fight against cybercrimes and to bring cybercriminals to justice.

In a message to the event, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) country director, Mr. Cheikh Toure said, the initiative marks a significant stride in the collective efforts to combat cybercrime which transcends borders and impacts every sector of the society.

He said the commitment demonstrated by the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Justice, and all relevant agencies in fostering collaboration among investigators, prosecutors, and the judiciary exemplifies the forward-thínking leadership required to address the global challenge.

While assuring of UNODC’s support in Nigeria’s fight against cybercrime, he said, “By working together and pooling resources and expertise, we can strengthen inter-agency coordination and build the capacity required to effectively investigate and prosecute cybercrime cases, ensuring justice and accountability in the face of evolving threats.

“It is through partnerships like this, rooted in mutual trust and a common purpose, that we can make tangible progress and secure a safer, more resilient digital space for all,” he said.