Unicaf signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria

Unicaf and the Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria (CSEAN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support the continuous capacity building and development of information security professionals in Nigeria.

The induction of CSEAN into the Unicaf’s Corporate Scholarship Scheme (CSS) aims to provide generous scholarships for internationally recognised Bachelor, Master’s and Doctoral degrees online as well as Professional Development programmes through Unicaf’s partner institutions in the UK, the USA and Africa including, but not limited to, the Liverpool John Moores University, the University of East London, the University of Suffolk, and the Unicaf University.

Through this partnership, CSEAN’s employees, members and partners will be able to study online and advance their career without having to relocate and leave their jobs; as both organisations firmly support the “Brain Gain and not Brain Drain” of talent.

Stakeholders will be able to benefit from some IT related degrees such as MSc Information Security and Digital Forensics, MSc Computer Science, MSc Big Data Technologies, and MSc Data Science. In addition to the above degrees, they will be able to benefit from professional development training courses related to cybersecurity, information technology and management.

CSEAN was established as an advocacy group on all matters and challenges faced by Information Security in Nigeria. It is a non-profit organisation made up of Information security professionals focused on improving the standards and practices of Information Security in the country.

Unicaf’s mission has always been to make high-quality, higher education accessible, affordable and flexible.





It is a global education institution with over 50,000 students worldwide. It has a physical presence in 12 countries across Africa and Nigeria is one of them. Unicaf’s support centre is based in Lagos and offers a full range of student support via the highly experienced student advisor team.

For more information, please call 07000 111 000