Ganduje appoints acting chief of staff

KANO State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje on Sunday directed the Head of Civil Service, Usman Bala Muhammad, to oversee the Office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, a copy made available to pressmen on Sunday in Kano.

hIt will be recalled that Muhammad who was appointed head of service last April had served as Chief of Staff to Ganduje in the early life of the Ganduje administration.

The appointment was sequel to dramatic exit of Ali Makoda, the ex-chief of staff who had since defected to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNNP) in Kano.

