Unease in APC over Tinubu’s running mate

THERE is unease in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the choice of running mate for its presidential candidate for the 2023 poll, Senator Bola Tinubu following the suggestion of a Muslim-Muslim ticket in certain quarters.

The situation is occasioned by the preponderance of individuals and caucuses in the party opposed to the option for the February 25 presidential poll.

Though the top echelon is keeping sealed lips on the matter, Nigerian Tribune noted that the issue is putting pressure on the major stakeholders of APC, as those opposed to the idea spoke on the immediate and long-term implications for the party.

By press time, the name of a former governor of Bornu State, Kashim Shettima resonated among possible choices as Tinubu’s running mate.

More groups on Monday joined the fray by warning that it would be a recipe for further crisis in APC if it disregards the clamour for the choice of a Christian as the running mate to Tinubu as a balancing act.

Leading the latest call, on Monday, the Coalition of Arewa Forum for Good Governance (CAFGG) coordinator, Garba Yunusa held that the idea of a Muslim-Muslim should be jettisoned in the interest of equity, justice and fairness.

Yususa said at a press conference in Kaduna that such a pairing that tends to underplay the sensibility of Nigerians would divide Nigeria, especially if the APC wins the general election. Yinusa said: “Nigerians are not unaware that Tinubu is a Muslim from the South-West geo-political zone. Thus, we feel it would be rational for a northern Christian, especially from the marginalized North-Central geo-political zone to be a running mate. Such a choice will also take care of the interest of the minorities.

“We strongly believe that once a Christian is picked, the warning and threats by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) would be taken care of.

“To douse the tension, we are calling on the winner of the standard-bearer of the APC, Senator Bola Tinubu to pick the only Northern-Christian Governor in the party, Mr Simon Lalong as his running mate.”





Similarly, former secretary-general of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Elder Anthony Sani warned that the idea of a Muslim-Muslim ticket would further polarise and deepen division in the country.

Addressing reporters in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Monday, Sani added that the disadvantages of the idea of a Muslim-Muslim ticket outweigh its probable advantages.

He held that such could even be interpreted as a ploy to Islamise the country, noting that the Federal Character provision in the nation’s constitution underlined that no group should dominate, in the interest of unity of the country.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He urged Tinubu not to fall for any pressure that can engender disunity and increased suspicion in the country.

Sani opined that the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara fits the bill to be Tinubu’s running mate. Sani said: “Muslim-Muslim ticket will not be the best for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. I want to advise that the reason advanced to pick the candidate from the South should be used to pick a Christian running mate from the North to reflect the federal character in the constitution.

“The reason I don’t subscribe to Muslim-Muslim ticket is because of the cleavage, distrust and suspicion that have been brought into politics. There are people in this country who will interpret it as a ploy to Islamise Nigeria.

“So, why should a ruling party give people the opportunity to talk about Islamisation because people will latch on to it to promote primordial sentiment?”

In the same vein, a former general secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Chief Frank Kokori, warned leaders and northern governors of the APC against imposing a Muslim-Muslim ticket on Tinubu.

The Delta State APC stalwart, who said he was happy to see Tinubu clinch the APC ticket, urged the northern APC leaders and governors to rally round the candidate to choose wisely and emerge victorious come 2023.

Kokori said: “They should bear with him and not impose a Muslim ticket on him (Tinubu). “They should take that as a sacrifice because religion and ethnicity have become a major issue in this country.

“He should be given a free hand to pick a noble Northern Christian and support that Christian.”

Similarly, the presiding Bishop of Grace of God Mission International, Paul Nwachukwu, has said Nigeria is a secular state, hence a Muslim-Muslim ticket will be unacceptable to Christians.

Nwachukwu admonished two leading political parties that have Muslims as their flag bearer to remember that choosing Muslims as their running mates will amount to neglect of Christians.

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samson Ayokunle also reiterated its call on parties to avoid Muslim-Muslim ticket, warning that such will lead to chaos. Meanwhile, the Youth Wing of CAN (YOWICAN) has threatened to mobilise Christian youths to vote against any political party that fields Muslims as presidential and vice presidential candidates for the 2023 presidential election.

The national president of YOWICAN, Belusochukwu Enwere while addressing journalists in Abuja, said the call for Muslim/Muslim ticket is callous and a slap on Christendom.

He argued that there are qualified and competent Christians both from the South and the North, and all should be given an equal chance to serve the country.

Also, a group of APC stakeholders, led by Aliu Adamu has asked leadership of the party and APC Northern governors to shelve the idea of a Muslim-Muslim ticket. It asked the party to surrender itself to ensuring that the running mate to its standard-bearer is a Christian.

At a separate briefing, another group, the North-East APC Youth Stakeholders Forum appealed to the stakeholders in the party to consider zoning the position of vice-president to the North East.