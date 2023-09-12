United Nations has disclosed its readiness to provide support to see that the Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) are settled and integrated into their various communities in the North-East region.

The Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations Development Coordination Office, Robert Piper, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) in Maiduguri on Monday.

He noted that he was in Maiduguri to learn what the NEDC is doing so far in the area of resettling IDPs and developmental activities.

According to Piper, solutions to displacement problems require long-term investment, displaced people need houses, schools, functional teachers, infrastructures, hospitals, and doctors among other basic things.

“UN is ready to provide support to see that the displaced people are settling and to be integrated into their various communities”.

“I know the Governor is committed to finding a solution for these displaced people and we had a very fruitful discussion today together with the Regional Director, he seems very committed to paving ways, to see these people settled and be integrated into their communities various communities.

“Resettlement is a long-term development enterprise, not a short-term emergency work.”

He explained that NEDC is a long-term investor in the North-East and sought to enhance the already existing cooperation between them in the area of development and resettlement of displaced persons in the region.

“We are here to learn and we are here to support,” he added.

Also speaking, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed G. Alkali, said that the commission was established in 2019 to provide developmental activities for the people in the North-East.

The UN has assisted NEDC in developing a master plan.





“We should look into some areas where we should build roads and improve agricultural and food security.

“Two days ago the VP commissioned the road where we the Jere bowl in Borno state, that area is known for agricultural production of rice.”

He explained that the NEDC is committed to improving access to education, access to farming and creation of employment for women and youth in all the six states in the region.

“We are also looking at how can we protect the environment and restore back the economy activities.”

