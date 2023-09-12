Mandy Ayomiposi Oluwada, popularly known as Mandy Kiss, a Nigerian skit maker and brand influencer, has lamented her inability to find genuine love.

According to the controversial comedian, her suitors frequently break up with her after sleeping with her.

Mandy Kiss made the announcement while appearing as a guest on the most recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, which actor Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu co-host.

She said, “It has not been easy for me [as regards finding true love]. I have suffered a lot. I just want happiness. I just want someone who will love me. But with my money and body, I’m still getting dumped.

“They [suitors] will come and I will think I have found true love. They will call me always, we will talk at night. But once they sleep with me, they leave,” she lamented.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE