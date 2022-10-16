Umahi set to appoint over 1300 persons as liaison officers

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has announced his readiness to appoint 1300 liaison officers across the 13 local government areas and with an equal number at the state level.

According to Umahi, the appointment of the liaison officers would introduce fresh blood in the affairs of the State, and act as a catalyst for further rural integration in governance.

Umahi disclosed this in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Chooks Oko on Sunday.

According to Oko, the governor also noted that his administration will not relent in repositioning the youths for leadership in the State through various kinds of empowerment, employment and mentorship.

“We will be doing empowerment for our brothers and sisters in Lagos, Anambra, Aba and Abuja in our next phase.”

The governor who announced that the takeover process of the David Umahi University of Health Sciences Uburu, would be completed in January 2023, charged admission seekers to take advantage of the ongoing admission processes to enrol in the Institution.

“Admissions is going on in David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences.

“Let me say that the school fees have been reduced.”

On the ongoing construction of the Ebonyi International Airport, Governor Umahi announced that the facility would be ready for flight operations in January 2023.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of immediate and projected employment opportunities offered by the University and the airport to Ebonyi State in particular and Nigeria in general.

“At the last count, we have employed over 1000 people in the university.

“We will pay their salaries till the end of December.

“From January everything there will be Federal.

“Now on the airport employment, people are submitting applications but we will consider Ebonyians first. That employment is ongoing.”

Umahi however urged the governorship candidate of his party, Mr Francis Nwifuru, to remain focused as God would grant him victory at the 2023 general election.

According to him, supporters of APC are greater in number than its opposers across the 13 local government areas of the State.

He then promised to pay up all outstanding gratuities and pensions of retirees before the end of his administration, with approvals for promotion and conversion of local government staff soon.