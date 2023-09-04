Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the dismissal of Defence Minister, Oleksii Reznikov from his post.

Reznikov had led the ministry since before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

But in his nightly address, Zelensky said it was time for “new approaches” in the defence ministry.

Rustem Umerov, who runs Ukraine’s State Property Fund, has been nominated by Zelensky as Reznikov’s replacement.

“I believe that the ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society as a whole,” Zelensky said in his address from the capital Kyiv.

Ukrainian media has speculated that Reznikov will become Kyiv’s new ambassador in London, where he has developed good relations with senior politicians.

The 57-year-old has become a well-known figure since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Internationally recognised, he has regularly attended meetings with Ukraine’s Western allies and played a key role in lobbying for additional military equipment.

But his dismissal has been anticipated for some time. Last week, Reznikov told reporters he was exploring other positions with the Ukrainian president.

