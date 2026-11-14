UK rapper Stefflon Don welcomes second child

British rapper and singer Stefflon Don has welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Don Claes, but revealed that she spent four days in hospital after developing a serious pregnancy-related complication following childbirth.

The 34-year-old musician, whose real name is Stephanie Victoria Allen, disclosed this in an interview with American magazine PEOPLE, published on Friday. She said she gave birth to her son on April 26.

Stefflon Don revealed that she developed postpartum pre-eclampsia after delivery, experiencing severe swelling in her legs and feet, dangerously high blood pressure and difficulty breathing.

She also disclosed that fluid accumulated in her lungs, leaving her hospitalised for four days alongside her newborn and nearly requiring admission into the intensive care unit.

“One thing I really want other mothers to know is that giving birth doesn’t mean the journey is over.

“I experienced pre-eclampsia after having my baby, and it made me realise just how important it is for us as women to look after ourselves, even after our babies arrive,” she said.

The rapper further revealed that she and her doctors later discovered severe mould in the ventilation system of the apartment where she was staying, raising additional concerns about her health and breathing difficulties.

Describing the experience as frightening, she urged mothers to pay attention to unusual symptoms after childbirth, particularly swelling, difficulty breathing, severe headaches and changes in vision.

“Postpartum pre-eclampsia is real and can happen even after you’ve given birth. Please don’t ignore symptoms like unusual swelling, difficulty breathing, severe headaches or changes in your vision. Seek medical help immediately if something doesn’t feel right,” she said.

Pre-eclampsia is a pregnancy-related condition characterised by high blood pressure and signs of damage to organs such as the kidneys or liver. Although it commonly develops during pregnancy, it can also occur after childbirth, a condition known as postpartum pre-eclampsia.

Its symptoms may include severe headaches, blurred vision, swelling of the face, hands or feet, and difficulty breathing. The condition can lead to serious complications if not treated promptly.

Stefflon Don is also a mother to a 17-year-old son, Jaylen.