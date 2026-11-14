Foundation trains 30 Osun women in community advocacy, leadership

The VARSH Foundation has trained 30 young women from across Osun State in community advocacy and leadership to help them address community challenges and influence decision-making.

The participants are pioneer fellows of the Osun Young Women’s Advocacy Fellowship (OYWAF), an initiative of VARSH Foundation supported by the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund.

The Fellowship selected one young woman from each of the 30 local government areas of Osun State, making it one of the few leadership programmes to cover all the local government areas in the state.

The residential training, held from November 10 to 13, 2026, at the Centre for Gender and Social Policy Studies, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, focused on identifying the root causes of community problems, mapping decision-makers and allies, gathering evidence safely and communicating effectively.

The fellows also received training on the responsible use of digital and artificial intelligence tools, as well as how to engage traditional, religious and government institutions.

The sessions were facilitated by Salvation Grace Aworanti, Founder of VARSH Foundation, alongside Prof. Opeyemi Oyewunmi Ekundayo, Kinfeosi Babatimehin, Gbenga Oloniniran, Lukman Adeoti, Omolola Pedro, Joy Larry and Hassanat Adebowale.

Speaking on her experience, Balogun Esther Joy, the fellow representing Ila Local Government, said the training had equipped her with practical skills to address challenges in her community.

“Before now, I knew the problems in my community, but I did not know where to start. Now I can break a problem down to its root cause, I know who to meet, and I know how to ask. I am going back to Ila with a plan, not just a complaint.”

Jameelah Jayeola, the fellow representing Egbedore Local Government, said the Fellowship exceeded her expectations and gave her the confidence to participate in decision-making.

“From the day we arrived, everything was organised with so much care. Every session gave us something we can use. I am leaving with skills, with sisters in 29 other local governments, and with the confidence that young women like me can sit at the table where decisions are made.”

The Executive Director of VARSH Foundation, Hassanat Adebowale, said the training was the first step in a 90-day community advocacy programme.

She said each fellow would spend 90 days engaging her community and local authorities on an issue she had chosen.

According to her, the fellows’ findings will be compiled into a consolidated advocacy report for submission to the Osun State Ministry of Women Affairs, ensuring young women’s concerns and perspectives reach the state’s highest levels of decision-making.

The Osun Young Women’s Advocacy Fellowship is supported by the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund, an initiative dedicated to investing in young Nigerians shaping the future of the country.