UI VC, ASUU mourn passage of Tam David-West

Prof Idowu Olayinka, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, has mourned the death of enigmatic Prof Tam David-West, who passed on in the early hours of Monday, November 11, 2019, at the University College Hospital after a brief illness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was contained in a statement by Mr Olatunji Oladejo, the University’s Director of Public Communication, in Ibadan on Monday.

According to the statement, late David-West aged 83, was a retired Professor of Virology at the University, who has contributed immensely to the development of education in Nigeria.

The VC said, “the death of Late Prof. David -West is a big loss to the academic family all over the world.”

He noted that the vacuum left by the deceased would be difficult to fill.

Olayinka said “Late Prof David West was a mentor of many generations of virologists all over the world.

“Even in retirement, he was still very useful to the academic family.”

The VC recalled Prof. David-West’s contributions to national development through his services to the good people of Nigeria, especially his stint as the Minister of Petroleum, among other preferments.

ALSO READ: NYSC DG expresses concern over dress code controversy

He, however, prayed for the repose soul of the deceased and commiserate with the family of Late Prof. David-West on the irreplaceable loss of the wonderful Nigerian.

Also, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has described the late Prof. Tam David-West as the custodian and repository of university culture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chairman ASUU University of Ibadan, Prof Deji Omole said this in Ibadan, on Monday, while reacting to the death of Prof Tam David-West.

The Union described the late don as a great struggler who believed in one Nigeria and also a supporter of the union.

Omole noted that the late don knew and articulated a clear vision of what a university ought to be.

“Tam David West was a phenomenal success academically. He was a great struggler who believed in one Nigeria.

“He had a clear vision of what the university should be. He was a great fellow of our union especially at the branch, who was always ready to assist whenever he was consulted.

“He was actually a custodian of the university tradition and culture. Repository and custodian of the university culture.

“The union will definitely miss him as he was among the last of the complete scholars,” Omole said.

NAN