Targeted at producing entrepreneurially driven graduates, the University of Ibadan is set to host a Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs) fair as part of the events marking its 75th anniversary.

Aimed at bringing together the town and the academic community, the fair is scheduled to be held at the International Conference Centre of the university between November 1 and 2. The event will feature an exhibition showcasing 100 SMEs.

Dr Ruth Adio-Moses, the convener of the UI SME fair, mentioned that one of the main objectives of the fair is to expose university students to entrepreneurs.

Additionally, the fair aims to enhance entrepreneurial development in society, promote SMEs and reduce unemployment.

Dr Adio-Moses also emphasised the university’s commitment to translating theoretical innovations from students’ projects and dissertations into practical usefulness within society, instead of having them gather dust on shelves.

She highlighted the issue of valuable national technology being taken abroad due to a lack of local harnessing, noting that the fair intends to address this by providing solutions and innovations for various SME challenges.

Dr Adio-Moses stated that the fair will provide SMEs with knowledge about establishing businesses, understand the legal aspects of setting up businesses, and offer access to interest-free loans.

Mr Kola Fasola, a member of the planning committee, emphasised that the fair serves as a platform for knowledge sharing and connecting people to funding sources for their businesses.

He mentioned that SME owners will gain knowledge to enhance their return on investment (ROI) and learn how to be innovators.

Mrs Bimbo Okutiyang, a consultant for the event, mentioned that participants from various fields will have opportunities to pitch for sponsors, showcase their innovations, provide production demonstrations, engage in networking, seek business advice, get consultancy, and explore funding opportunities.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Those accusing labour of being sold out illiterate — NLC President

Following the subsidy removal saga, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Joe Ajaero has…

Atiku seeks Supreme Court’s nod to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

In his efforts to establish allegations of forgery and lying on oath against President Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in…

Tinubu’s certificate: See what technology has done to us!

Some of the questions are being asked on the controversy surrounding the President Tinubu’s certificate saga. They wonder why…

AY keeps mum on Basketmouth’s apology

The last may not have been heard about the feud between comedian, Ayo Makun, known as…

VIDEO: Kess’ wife accused me of having affair with him — Phyna

The winner of Big Brother Naija Level Up, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that her…

Peseiro invites Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, 22 others for Saudi, Mozambique friendlies

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has invited Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Iheanacho of AC Milan of Italy and…