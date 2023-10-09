The National leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has said it will comply fully with the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on the submission of the list of agents.

The party said it is prepared to ensure victory in the polls for gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.

National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Obiora Ifoh said this to the Nigerian Tribune in a telephone interview.

According to him, the party has mobilized the respective society in the three states to vote in, the Labour Party, which represents the family unit and would improve the same in these domains after the gubernatorial elections.

He said the party would meet the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) deadline for the submission of its agents list stressing that all polling units in these states would have her agent fully deployed to these places to represent the party’s interest.

“Am sure you are aware that we have flagged off a campaign in the three states, our leader the Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was in Owerri to do this Two weeks ago, he was both in Yenagoa and Lokoja to flag off the campaign.

“Before then the campaign has all been going very well, now we are trying to get our agents’ names, we are getting agents to send our list to INEC, that is the position we are in today.

“We are going to have our polling agent in all the polling units in the three states, that is the most important thing to us to secure our votes at the polling unit level.”

He told Tribune Online that, feelers from the grassroots of these states are clearly showing presence and love for the Labour Party by the Nigerian people in these states.

The Publicity Secretary said the party candidates are doing well in their respective states, they are doing a lot of grassroots campaigns.

He said the party will meet the INEC deadline of 10 October 2023 as this important aspect of the preparatory stage was reflected in the INEC timetable for the elections in these states and the Labour party has been complying with all.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE