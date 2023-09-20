The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), through its Digital Resource Centre (DRC), is training thirty teachers and other personnel for the smooth take-off of the Smart Model School in Sogunro, Akinyele, Ibadan.

The Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Prof. Abdulwaheed Adelabu, led a monitoring team to the Smart School, where he disclosed that the training was designed to equip the personnel with requisite skills for the commencement of operations during the third term of 2023/2024 academic session in the state.

He added that the training focused on blended learning techniques and information and communication technology (ICT) skill sets, with resource persons from universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education serving as trainers.

The Commissioner charged them to pay attention to the training, adding that they will also train other teachers in the use of the skills acquired.

In another development, the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board has begun the quarter-final stage of the Governor Seyi Makinde Basic Education School Sports Competition in the eight educational zones of the state from September 19 and 29th, 2023.

The Executive Secretary, OyoSUBEB, Mr Jacob Dairo, disclosed this in Ibadan on Wednesday, adding that this is the maiden edition of the competition.





He said that the Board, with the support of the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, kick-started the competition among schools in June 2023.

The competition, which features athletics, Soccer, handball, and table tennis, was played in group stages across the educational zones, namely Ibarapa, Iseyin, Oyo, Ogbomoso, Saki, Irepo, Ibadan main and less city zones.

Mr Dairo said the competition’s third-place, semi-final, and finals will be played in Ibadan after the ongoing elimination stage.

He said the finals, where the winner would represent the state in the national competition, would hold at the refurbished Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, on September 29th, 2023.

Mr. Dairo added that the basic school pupils participating are highly enthusiastic and have exhibited brilliant performances.

Dairo said all the public basic schools in the state enrolled and are taking part in the four selected games.

According to him, “We gladly inform our parents and dear stakeholders that our basic school sports has been scheduled to commence on September 19, 2023.

“With the huge support we have received from the Federal Government and the Governor Seyi Makinde led administration, we believe it will be a successful event,” he said.

“We started with an elimination stage across the educational zones, namely Oyo, Ibarapa Ogbomoso, Iseyin, Saki, Irepo, Ibadan less city, and Ibadan main city.

“Afterwards, we will play the final of the competition on September 29, where a winner who will represent Oyo State in the Nationals will emerge”, he said.

Dairo thanked Governor Seyi Makinde for approving the reintroduction of school sports in the state after over a decade and the tremendous support he had given the basic education sub-sector.

He also thanked UBEC and the school’s service department for putting up a satisfactory and impressive preparation so far.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE