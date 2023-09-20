A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft under Operation Hadin Kai took out a gun truck and eight terrorists in Baranga village, Marte Local Government Area of Borno, on Wednesday.

The Director of Public Relations and Information at NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said in a statement in Abuja that the strike was executed during an armed reconnaissance mission in the area.

Gabkwet mentioned that the airstrike was part of the sustained onslaught against remnants of terrorists in the North East.

He added that the opportunity strike, which presented itself unexpectedly, occurred when two armed terrorists on a motorcycle were trailed along an active track.

Gabkwet noted that the terrorists took cover under thick vegetation after sighting the aircraft, adding that a gun truck with eight terrorists suddenly appeared, speeding off to evade the aircraft.

“Subsequently, the gun truck was engaged and destroyed, thus eliminating the terrorists.

“Remnants of terrorists in the Northeast continue to seek cover in thick forests and vegetation to evade detection by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies.

“This strike is yet again a clear indication of the commitment of the AFN towards ensuring terrorists find it difficult to roam about freely, randomly attacking law-abiding Nigerians,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…





How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…