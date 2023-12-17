The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, has affirmed the Commission’s dedication to advancing smart education through the promotion of innovation and technology for the delivery of quality basic education across the country.

Dr. Bobboyi disclosed that the Commission, via its Digital Resource Centre, is currently offering technical support to facilitate the seamless operation of eleven (11) Smart Schools that commenced academic activities during the ongoing September 2023/2024 academic session nationwide. These Smart Schools are situated in Bauchi, Benue, Ekiti, Nasarawa, Niger, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Kwara, Osun, and Oyo States.

In a statement over the weekend, Mr. David Apeh, the spokesperson for UBEC, conveyed that Dr. Bobboyi made these remarks during a two-day workshop organized by the Digital Resource Center. The purpose of the workshop was to build and establish partnerships with Edtech startups, aiming to provide essential tools for improving the quality and relevance of education in the 21st century.

Mr. Apeh emphasized the necessity of introducing innovative approaches to the delivery of basic education, particularly for educators in Smart Schools, and familiarizing them with the Edtech ecosystem.

The workshop saw active participation from the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), twenty-one (21) Edtech startups, and eleven (11) teachers from operational Smart Schools nationwide.

“The interactive activity successfully identified areas where UBEC can collaborate with startups to offer fresh perspectives and develop strategies for utilizing technology in delivering quality basic education, especially for Smart Schools and E-learning programs of the UBE Commission,” the statement read.

Additionally, the Digital Resource Center of UBEC has undertaken a technical support initiative aimed at enhancing the capacity of Smart School teachers. This exercise involves constructive feedback and continuous capacity development, focusing on observing and identifying challenges in smart education delivery. Teachers receive one-on-one constructive feedback based on classroom observations, providing direct coaching for skill refinement and professional growth, while fostering knowledge and experience sharing among educators.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE