In order to ensure a smooth Christmas celebration in the nation’s capital city, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has deployed a significant number of personnel. This information was conveyed in a statement released over the weekend by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh.

The statement emphasized that, “In preparation for the upcoming Christmas celebration, the FCT Police Command has deployed both human and material resources strategically throughout the Federal Capital Territory. This deployment involves visible policing at various places of worship and event centers, as well as operations targeting identified black spots, uncompleted buildings/shanties, stop-and-search activities, vehicular/foot patrols, and inter-agency cooperation. The primary goal is to ensure that residents of the FCT can enjoy a festive season without any hitches before, during, and after Christmas.”

“The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Haruna G. Garba psc, extends felicitations to the Christian faithfuls of the Territory and urges residents to refrain from using knockouts, fireworks, or firecrackers that may cause panic or apprehension in the general public. He reiterates his commitment to ensuring the safety of all.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command successfully apprehended three individuals—Gabriel Abba, Sunday Abba, and Abdulkareem Jaffaru. These individuals have been linked to a series of armed robberies, car snatchings, and one-chance activities within the FCT. The authorities recovered two vehicles—a Toyota Corolla Car in ash color without a registered number and a black Toyota Camry 206 model, also without a registered number. Additionally, a Baretta pistol was seized from the suspects.

