Dr Hamid Bobboyi, the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has revealed the occurrence of various financial infractions committed by the financial departments of State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) across Nigeria. As a result, he emphasized the necessity of training for staff in the financial departments of SUBEBs to address this trend.

Speaking at the commencement of a five-day training for 42 financial officers from the State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) in the North-East subregion, Dr Bobboyi stated that the training was being conducted in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to ensure efficient and effective financial management of the UBEC intervention funds. The goal is to achieve the desired results in all states of the federation.

Represented by Bala Zakari, the Deputy Executive Secretary, Technical, North, Dr Bobboyi explained that at least seven financial officers from SUBEB were selected from each of the six North-Eastern states: Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe.

He highlighted the significance of the gathering, stating, “This gathering is very crucial because it provides a platform for the critical stakeholders in the UBE finance corridor to acquire the knowledge for understanding the importance and impact of Financial Management in UBE delivery.”

The Executive Secretary of UBEC further expressed, “Sequel to the routine observations and findings in the reports of financial monitoring exercises carried out in the 36 States and the FCT, the Commission discovered various financial infractions committed by SUBEBs.”

Consequently, UBEC felt the need to ensure sound financial management of the FGN-UBE Intervention Fund and bridge the knowledge gap through training to minimize infractions.

Dr Bobboyi emphasized the importance of financial management and stated, “Financial management is one of the most important success drivers in any organization; therefore, you need adequate knowledge of financial management like strategic planning, organizing, and controlling of financial resources.”

He assured that the participants would be exposed to the sound financial management of the UBE Intervention Fund, resulting in minimized financial infractions and ensuring value for money. He encouraged active participation to achieve the objectives of the training.

Abubakar Dahiru, the Chairman of the Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), commended the participants for being selected for the impactful training. He expressed gratitude to the Executive Secretary of UBEC and the entire management for selecting Bauchi State as the host for the training.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Malam Hassan Mohammed appreciated UBEC for organizing the training and pledged to listen attentively and make effective use of the knowledge acquired during the training.

