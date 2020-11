UBA deepens retail products, services through digital channels across Africa

UNITED Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has deepened its retail products and services with an aim of delivering services aimed at meeting the needs of its customers across Africa.

These services and product offerings, targeting all classes of customers have been specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of individual customers of the bank, in line with the ‘Customer First’ policy of the bank.

UBA’s Head of Retail Liabilities, OgechiAltraide, who spoke in a virtual international media parley with a diverse group of journalists and publishers from all over Africa, pointed out that UBA was well prepared ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic and had rolled out a number of products that enabled customers to carry out their daily transactions with ease from the comfort of their homes.

She said, “At UBA, we have developed very deep and customer-centric solutions that have given us the number one ranking over time. Our retail footprint cuts across 20 African countries, where we serve over 20 million customers through well-researched platforms including over 20,000 POS as well as 3,000 ATMs deployed across the continent. We have well over 10 million active cards, while our very active and highly applauded mobile app and USSD platforms serve several millions of subscribers every second.”

Continuing, Altraide said, “Our retail banking platforms cater to all ages and classes with the Kiddies and Teens Account – where parents can earn rewards and bonuses for saving for their kids, while also enjoying support in terms of scholarships and health insurance; Next-Gen Account – which caters for young adults; Mass Marketing segment – made up of low to mid-income earners; affluent banking for the premium banking experience as well as SME banking, which caters to meeting the needs of a niche industry essential for the growth of any economy.”

Throwing more light on the bank’s increasing support for the MSMEs, she explained that the bank offers both financial and non-financial services to this all-important sector as well as access to loans, adding that “at UBA, we recognise that SMEs are important to economic growth, therefore our various offerings for MSMEs is positioned to support them in this regard.”

Altraide noted that other retail propositions the bank has developed to promote financial inclusion are diaspora banking where customers can enjoy the same quality of services in all locations around the world through UBA Connect and Africash; and agency banking, which makes use of digital channels that allow customers to access UBA banking services right in their neighbourhoods.

Apart from UBA mobile banking, USSD, internet banking and LEO – UBA’s virtual assistant – other innovative platforms that drive the bank’s retail business include UBA’s click credit – a much loved and accepted facility that makes instant cash available to customers with salary accounts within minutes.

Altraide added that already, over 50,000 people have benefited from the facility, adding that customers can access up to N5 million in a matter of seconds.

