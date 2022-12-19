UBA assures loyal customer of better, bigger Super Savers draws in 2023

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has assured its loyal customers that the Super Savers draws will be better and bigger in 2023.

Sampson Aneke, Head, Retail, Digital and Transaction Banking of the bank disclosed this while speaking after the draws in Lagos, where 66 customers of the bank won prizes worth N22.7 million.

Aneke said the bank was happy with the enthusiasm shown by teeming customers of the banks and promised that the 2023 edition of the Super Savers draws would see more wins by the customers and that there would be regular quarterly draws where amazing prizes would be won by customers.

He said, “What we have seen was that people appreciated the draws and that is the most important thing. When the promo was going on, people were actually responding positively. And when you see what your customers want, you can only do it better so that more people will enjoy it.

“Today, we rewarded about 66 people and next year, we are going to have almost three or four times that budget of those who are going to be rewarded because we started the project midway in the year, but next year, we will have 12 months to do various campaigns. We are going to reward more people and we are going to pay more and it will get better.

“Let me add here that the bank is not doing this for profit purposes. Every good corporate organisation has what they call a CSR budget. This is part of our CSR initiative to give back to the society that has been sweating with us and is our mainstay in the business.

“We are not doing it for profit purposes. Next year we are going to have campaigns running every quarter. We are going to have draws every quarter.”

On where the bank stands in the financial inclusion drive being supported by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Aneke said, “In financial inclusion, I can say we are doing very well. Today, in the industry, we are number three. If you talk about agents’ acquisition now, we are number three and I can assure you that by next year, our target is to be number one.”

“And l if I tell you what happened in the last two months you will see we will soon get to number one. In the October and November report, we are number one, but when you aggregate the full year, we are number three. If you judge us for the last two months, we are number one in the industry, and we are not going to drop again. And by the time we run six months that way, we will cover the shortfalls that will make us number one. We would like to do what will benefit our people and what will be in line with the regulatory desire and strategy.”

At the draws, which took place at the UBA House, Marina, Lagos, 20 lucky customers with Kiddies and Teen accounts won N200,000 educational grants each; 10 customers with NextGen Accounts won N180,000 pocket money for one year at N15,000 each monthly; while 10 Savings Accounts customers won N1 million each.

Under the UBA Bumper accounts, 20 customers won N100,000 each, one customer won N500,000 shopping allowance, and one customer also won N1.2 million house rent for a year.

One lucky domiciliary account holder also won N1 million in the Domiciliary Account category, while a lucky customer also went home with the grand prize of N2 million.

At the event, there were surprise draws for customers who attended as two of them won N100,000 each.

While assuring its customers of efficient services to drive the cashless policy of the CBN, Aneke said the bank is ready as it has ensured that its digital channels are equal to the task.

He said, “One of the things we have done even before CBN announced this is that we have made up our mind that the future of banking is digital. So we established a command centre and we increased our capacity so that even if four million people want to log into any of our channels at the same time, that channel will not go down.

“We have built that capacity; we have built a command centre so that even in the unlikely event that it may go down, the response time to restore you back will be like the speed of light.”