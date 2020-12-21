Tyson Fury Out to Try and Set His Legacy In 2021

It has been another big year in the ring for Tyson Fury as he will end 2020 as a world champion after claiming the WBC title against Deontay Wilder back in February in La Vegas. Fury remains unbeaten as a professional. Given he has shared the ring with Wilder twice and Wladimir Klitschko, it is quite an achievement from the British boxer.

His legacy could become even greater in 2021 as a showdown with Anthony Joshua looks to be on the cards, which may create the first unified heavyweight champion since Lennon Lewis in 2000. The two heavyweights share the four major belts between them at the moment and both men have talked about their desire to meet in the ring.

It wasn’t long ago that Fury’s career as a boxer looked to be over. He was inactive for the best part of three years as he battled mental health problems. Coming back from those issues outside of boxing makes capturing his second world title even more impressive.

Fury is in contention for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award in 2020 along with the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Jordan Henderson and Ronnie O’Sullivan. He has BBC Spoty odds of 15.00 to win that award for the first time in his career. The latest boxer to win it was Joe Calzaghe in 2007. Just being on the shortlist alongside some great sports stars says a lot about how highly Fury is regarded in the UK.

Wilder Win Proved Fury Is Amongst Biggest Hitters in The Division

The victory over Wilder earlier this year was not considered an upset, despite the American being the favorite in pre-fight betting. There was very little difference between the two men in the odds and many pundits were split over who they thought would win. What was somewhat of a surprise though, was the method of the victory.

Fury showed he had the power, like Wilder and Joshua, to force a stoppage. The performance really enhanced his reputation and also proves why he is seen by many to be one of the best boxers of his generation. The second fight between the two men transpired much differently to the first as Fury was the man who was on the front foot and Wilder had no answers to what the Brit threw at him.

Fury Tops Betting to Beat AJ

Betting is already available on a clash between Fury and Joshua in 2021. Wembley Stadium in London is being discussed as a potential venue, while it could also be the first in a series of fights between the two champions.

Fury is the favorite to defeat his rival next year. A victory in that fight would elevate Fury up to a position where he will start being discussed as one of the best heavyweights the sport has ever seen, alongside the likes of Mike Tyson, Lewis and Muhammad Ali.

Unlike Fury, Joshua does have one defeat on his professional record. He was beaten by Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019. The WBA, IBF and WBO champion did avenge that loss in his rematch but is now the outsider to get the better of his British rival.

At the end of next year, we should have a definitive answer on who the best heavyweight in the world is. If it is Fury and he has all four belts in the division then it will be the peak of an incredible journey in the sport by the Gypsy King.