Two weeks to graduation, DELSU final year law student drowns in Delta pool

The Delta State University (DELSU), Oleh Campus, has been thrown into mourning over the death of Mr Jeffery Tenumah Omatseye, a final year Law student.

The deceased popularly known as Jephizzy has just two weeks to graduate but got drowned at the swimming pool of Graceland Hotel in Irri, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state last Friday.

Photo of his remains online reveals bloodstains in his chest and other parts of his body raising suspicion of how he actually died.

Described as smart and creative, Warri-born Jeffery, who has a twin sister, was said to have actively participated in the last #ENDSARS protest in the state.

Following the death of the law student, students from the Faculty of Law of the varsity reportedly held a candlelight procession for the repose of the deceased.

Meanwhile, President of the Student Union Government of DELSU, Oleh campus, O. Innocent, has demanded a probe into the tragedy.

Innocent contended that the explanation so far forwarded by the management of the hotel and the police were contradictory.

He argued that Omatseye, being an Ijaw, who are noted for their swimming skills, could not have drowned in a two-feet swimming pool.

“We want to know how our colleague died. Jeffery was to graduate in a few weeks’ time but suddenly lost his life in a hotel swimming pool.

“All students should stay away from that hotel,” he warned.

A colleague of the deceased who’s also 500-level law student of the school, Emeni Fidel, demanded justice for the dead.

“Jeffery was a friend and was popular among the students. The circumstances surrounding his death are not known, which is why justice must be done,” he averred.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident, said Jeffery was confirmed dead in the hospital.