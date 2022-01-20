Two suspected armed robbers who disguised as sit-at-home order enforcers burnt to death in Onitsha

Metro
By Michael Ovat-Awka

Two suspected armed robbers who have been said to be enforcing sit-at-home order as a form of disguise in Onitsha, Anambra State, were on Wednesday set on fire.

The suspected armed robbers, whose identiies could not be ascertained, met their waterloo as they were set ablaze beside Conoil Filling Station, along Enugu/Onitsha highway.

According to residents who pleaded anonymity, the suspected armed robbers came on a motorcycle, robbed some residents in Awada of undisclosed amount of money, phones and other items and shot sporadically in the air to scare people before escaping.

However, they were given a hot chase and were nabbed after the MCC Junction.

It was gathered that the mob immediately placed the motorcycle on top of the armed robbers and set them on fire.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the Anambra State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, for further reactions proved abortive as at time of filing this report.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>Click Here Now! <<

How Adetunji Made Over N20million In 2021 From Football Trading. Click Here To Join His Team!

You might also like
Metro

Police nab Titan Farms staff over alleged stealing, blackmail

Metro

Woman arrested for collecting N.4m to pass Nursing student in Delta

Metro

Trafficking: NAPTIP, DSS, rescue Burundi woman, three children in Imo

Metro

Court sentences three to 17-yr imprisonment for N60,000 robbery in Bauchi

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More