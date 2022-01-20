Two suspected armed robbers who disguised as sit-at-home order enforcers burnt to death in Onitsha

Two suspected armed robbers who have been said to be enforcing sit-at-home order as a form of disguise in Onitsha, Anambra State, were on Wednesday set on fire.

The suspected armed robbers, whose identiies could not be ascertained, met their waterloo as they were set ablaze beside Conoil Filling Station, along Enugu/Onitsha highway.

According to residents who pleaded anonymity, the suspected armed robbers came on a motorcycle, robbed some residents in Awada of undisclosed amount of money, phones and other items and shot sporadically in the air to scare people before escaping.

However, they were given a hot chase and were nabbed after the MCC Junction.

It was gathered that the mob immediately placed the motorcycle on top of the armed robbers and set them on fire.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the Anambra State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, for further reactions proved abortive as at time of filing this report.